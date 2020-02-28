Eastern Great Lakes region pummeled by blizzard, ‘monster’ lake effect snow band

The western part of New York and parts of the Great Lakes were pummeled by the biggest lake effect snow of the season, bringing upward of 28 inches in some places as more continues to fall.

The National Weather Service called the snow band a “monster” that stretches more than 500 miles from northern Michigan to Canada.

“Looking ahead the weekend looks cold and dry but a warm-up is on the way with chances for rain next week,” the NWS Albany tweeted Friday morning.

The city of Copenhagen, N.Y., about 80 miles north of Syracuse, saw a total accumulation of 28.5 inches — with more on the way.

The cities of Watertown and Harrisville, followed suit with 17.1 inches and 16.5 inches of snow, respectively.

In St. Ignace, Mich., the view from the Mackinac Bridge – the single longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere – was badly obstructed by the blizzard conditions.

Parts of Michigan are expected to get upward of three to five additional inches of snow, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will lead to areas of potentially significant reduced visibility," the NWS said in a winter weather advisory.

Fox News chief meteorologist Janice Dean said a blizzard warning was still in effect in the eastern Great Lakes region, which could get blowing snow and dangerous conditions.

Snow alerts were in effect for nine states Friday morning, including Michigan, Tennessee and New York.

“Chilly temperatures up and down the East Coast through Saturday [are expected], warming temperatures in the Plains and Midwest throughout the weekend,” the NWS said. “In addition to the heavy snow, Blizzard Warnings are also in effect downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario until Friday afternoon due to wind gusts up to 50 mph and potential whiteout conditions.”