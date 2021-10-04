Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Eastern, Western US facing unsettled weather this week

Northern and Central Plains are expected to see temperatures 10-25 degrees above average

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for October 4 Video

National weather forecast for October 4

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Unsettled weather will be in store for the East and parts of the West this week.  

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a frontal boundary this week bringing the risk for heavy rain and flooding for sections of the Southeast.  

Rain and some isolated storms will pop up across the Northeast through Tuesday.  

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 4. 

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 4.  (Fox News)

Parts of Southern California and the Southwest will also see some rain move in.  

Expected temperature and radar conditions for Monday.

Expected temperature and radar conditions for Monday. (Fox News)

The Northwest and Northern California are also looking at showers in the forecast.  

Temperatures will be 10-25 degrees above average for the Northern and Central Plains this week. 

