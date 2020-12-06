Earthquakes rattle California coast, magnitude 4.4 in northern counties

A number of small earthquakes sent tremors through a number of California counties on Sunday morning.

The strongest quake was a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Lakeport in Northern California.

A smaller – but still sizeable – magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit near Warner Springs in San Diego County.

Residents across the state reported feeling the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quakes struck shortly after 7 a.m. PST Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the past 10 days, four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred in the state, according to the LA Times.