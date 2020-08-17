Series of earthquakes rattle Baja California, felt across border in San Diego

A series of earthquakes struck northwestern Mexico early Sunday, rattling portions of the San Diego area across the border, according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said there was a series of four earthquakes in a 20-minute period near Maneadero, Baja California, located about 120 miles southeast of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The first temblor, a preliminary 4.4 magnitude quake, struck around 8:09 a.m. local time.

It was followed by three other earthquakes in a matter of minutes.

A 5.1-magnitude quake struck 54 miles east of Maneadero, followed then by another 5.1-magnitude quake and a 4.5-magnitude quake, according to FOX5.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Baja California.

Residents in Southern California reported feeling the shaking, including in parts of San Diego and as far north as Escondido, News 10 reported.

Escondido is located some 40 miles north of the border.

The region is located along the volatile "Ring of Fire" seismic fault system that circles the Pacific Ocean.

This area is the location of most of Earth's subduction zones, where oceanic plates slide under the lighter continental plates.

Earthquakes tend to happen when those plates scrape or subside underneath each other, and when that happens at sea it can spawn tsunamis.

