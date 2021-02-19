Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma reports 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Kansas border

Residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas, say they felt it

Greg Norman
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. 

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was centered a few miles southeast of the town of Manchester, Okla. -- but residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kan., are reporting to have felt it

"Just felt an earthquake at the NWS office!" the National Weather Service station in Tulsa tweeted

There were no immediate reports of damage.  

The USGS reported a magnitude 2.9 earthquake in the same area late last night. 

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

