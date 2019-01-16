Drunken Eagles fan, upset over playoff loss, attacked girlfriend, stuck dog in microwave, police say

A hotel getaway turned sour last weekend when a Philadelphia Eagles fan, furious over the team’s 20-14 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints, attacked her girlfriend and put the girlfriend’s dog inside a microwave oven, according to police.

Kirsten Gaskins, 31, of Philadelphia, was staying with her girlfriend and a dog at a hotel in Hanover Township, about two hours north of the city, when she began yelling about the Eagles’ defeat, reports said.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES' MICHAEL BENNETT CONFRONTS CAMERAMAN AFTER LOSS

The altercation escalated when Gaskins pushed her girlfriend, who said she pushed Gaskins back to get away, according to police, the Morning Call of Allentown reported. Gaskins then allegedly pushed the girlfriend down to the floor, got on top of her and struck her multiple times in the face. The girlfriend said she was able to scratch Gaskins on the face and get away.

But Gaskins reportedly told the girlfriend that if she left the room she would kill the girlfriend's dog, a white Pomeranian.

EAGLES' RECEIVER ALSHON JEFFERY ON TEAM'S LOSS: 'THAT'S ON ME'

Police arrived at the hotel just before 10 p.m. and found the girlfriend with blood on her left ear and a cut on her nose and left cheek, the paper reported. The girlfriend told police Gaskins had been drunk leading up to the fight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police later found the white Pomeranian in the microwave, Philadelphia's FOX29 reported. The appliance hadn’t been turned on and the dog appeared to be unharmed.

Gaskins was charged with simple assault, harassment, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Morning Call reported. She was later released on $20,000 unsecured bail.