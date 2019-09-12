Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Dutch nationals trespassed at Nevada National Security Site, authorities say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Two Dutch nationals were arrested Tuesday, accused of trespassing at a national security site in Nevada on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The men, identified as Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, were booked into the Nye County Detention Center after being apprehended about three miles inside the property, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

Ties Granzier, 20, left, and Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, were charged with trespassing, authorities say. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The pair told sheriff’s deputies they understood English but ignored warning signs because they wanted to see the property. They reportedly identified themselves as makers of YouTube videos, and had camera equipment in their car, according to FOX 5.

