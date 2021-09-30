Durham targets Clinton campaign law firm in fresh round of subpoenas

Special Counsel John Durham is handing down a new set of subpoenas, including one targeting a law firm tied to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

The documents, which were issued earlier this month, come after Durham charged Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann with knowingly making false statements to the FBI.

The indictment against Sussman says he lied to FBI lawyer James Baker when he presented data linking the Trump organization to a secret server that communicated with Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

WHO IS MICHAEL SUSSMANN, CLINTON CAMPAIGN ATTORNEY INDICTED IN DURHAM PROBE?

The indictment indicates Durham may be expanding his investigation to bring separate charges again Sussmann or additional defendants.

Though the secret server theory did not find its way in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, Durham found discrepancies between Sussmann's congressional testimony and his interview with the FBI. Sussmann told Congress that he was working for Alfa Bank on a project but told the FBI he was not working for a specific client at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the same time, Perkins Coie’s internal billing records showed that Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign for the hours he worked on the Alfa Bank project. The law firm's clients also included the Democratic National Committee, while the firm also hired a research company that produced the dossier from Christopher Steele that accused then-candidate Donald Trump of being compromised by the Russian government.

Sussmann's attorneys say that the billing records from the Clinton campaign leave out important context, arguing that the lawyer joined his Alfa Bank work with the campaign for strictly documentation purposes.