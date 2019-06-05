Dunkin' 'Donut Desperado' dances as he live streams own crime at New Jersey store, video shows

Law-enforcement officials in New Jersey are searching for a dancing thief who swiped a single donut from a Dunkin' location over the weekend while live-streaming the crime with his cell phone.

The “Donut Desperado” struck around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, just days before National Donut Day, South Brunswick police said. Officials shared surveillance video of the incident on Twitter.

The hooded man jumped onto a counter and appeared to break into a dance while holding up his phone. He then climbed down from the counter, danced his way to the doughnut rack and grabbed a pastry – recording himself taking a huge bite – while an employee watched in disbelief.

The man then strolled toward the door, passing bewildered customers seated at a table, and continued to film the pastry caper on his phone.

The man was suspected in another similar doughnut grab, police said. Officials asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The coffee and doughnut restaurant chain dropped the word “Donuts” from its name in January and rebranded itself “Dunkin.’” The chain is set to celebrate National Donut Day on June 7.