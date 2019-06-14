Driver charged in DUI crash into home that killed mom, 2 daughters

A mother and two of her young daughters died from their injuries after police say a suspected drunken driver slammed into their home in Northern California early Sunday at more than 50 miles per hour.

Felix Ferdin, 43, of Modesto, was allegedly intoxicated when he blew past a stop sign and drove through the fence and backyard of the duplex at high speeds. He then crashed his 2007 Chevrolet Equinox into the home where a mother and three young daughters were sleeping around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

“This was no accident,” CHP Officer Tom Olsen told Sacramento’s FOX 40. “Somebody chose to drink and drive and because of that three people lost their lives. They had a whole life ahead of them.”

The 38-year-old mother Mari Luz Jacinto-Hernandez and her 5-year-old daughter were rushed to Memorial Medical Center where they died from their injuries. A 3-year-old daughter was taken to Doctors Medical Center where she also died, the Modesto Bee reported.

The third daughter, age 10, was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento on Monday in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Ferdin is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence. He was booked into jail and was being held on a $100,000 bail bond.