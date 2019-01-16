Drunken driver who killed 24-year-old mother gets probation: reports

An Idaho man who was convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter after driving drunk and killing a 24-year-old mother of two children will not serve time in prison, according to reports.

Adam Paulson, 42, was convicted in the November 2017 death of Madeline Duskey, who was crossing a street in Eagle, Idaho. Authorities determined that Paulson had been driving with a blood alcohol level of .213, more than twice the legal limit in Idaho.

Prosecutors gave Paulson a 15-year suspended prison sentence and ordered him to serve 14 months in Ada County Jail, with credit for time served, a court news release stated.

“The state requested a prison sentence of 15 years that would have required Paulson to serve at least five of those before being eligible for parole,” the news release said.

Ada County District Judge Deborah Bail this week sentenced Paulson to 15 years of probation and mandated that he complete 500 hours of community service, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Court records indicate Paulson will have his driver’s license suspended indefinitely and must pay child support for each of Duskey’s children through adulthood. Paulson will also be forbidden from drinking alcohol and must wear an alcohol monitor, Boise's KTVB-TV reported.

Ada County District Judge Deborah Bail mandated that Paulson live in a sober living facility. Paulson will be sent to prison if he violates the terms of his probation.