Drunk driver cruised the wrong way on Connecticut highway for 17 miles, cops say

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
Kory Langan

Kory Langan (Connecticut State Police)

A man was arrested for DWI — after driving his car 17 miles in the wrong direction on a Connecticut highway, police said.

Kory Langan, 37, was first spotted in his SUV traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-395 around 1:31 a.m. Saturday, state police said.

Cops laid out road spikes to try to stop him after his vehicle narrowly missed several of their patrol cars.

The “stop sticks” deflated three of Langan’s tires — but his car kept going, although at a slower speed. It was finally halted when it hit the front bumper of a trooper’s vehicle, and the boozed-up motorist was busted, The Day reported.

