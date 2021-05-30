Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Drunk driver allegedly hits five NYPD officers on Staten Island: cops

The cops were putting up barriers for the Memorial Day festivities

By Tina Moore, Larry Celona | New York Post
A drunk driver allegedly hit five NYPD officers Sunday as the cops were setting up for a Memorial Day parade on Staten Island, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The cops – at least three in plainclothes – were putting up barriers for the Monday festivities at Livermore Avenue and Forest Avenue when they were struck around 9:45 a.m., according to police.

The cops — at least three in plainclothes — were putting up barriers for the Memorial Day festivities at Livermore Avenue and Forest Avenue when they were struck. (Google)

Four were taken to Richmond University Medical Center with minor injuries. One refused medical attention.

The driver remained on the scene and there were no immediate charges, police said.

