5 apparent overdose deaths in New York may be from tainted cocaine, authorities say

Authorities in New York said Tuesday five apparent overdose deaths in the Bronx and Yonkers may have been linked to the same batch of tainted cocaine.

Yonkers police said they were investigating the deaths of a 38-year-old man on Friday and a 40-year-old man on Saturday. There were three other deaths in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, Fox 5 New York reported.

Yonkers Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos told News12 Westchester that police noticed a pattern that warranted a public warning and said toxicologists are examining the substance.

“Right now we suspect that there may be up to five deaths related to this batch of cocaine so we want the public to know not to ingest these illicit street drugs because the consequences may be fatal,” Politopoulos said.

Yonkers and NYC authorities are working together to track down the source of the cocaine and whether the drug is connected to the deaths. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS.