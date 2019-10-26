Casino near Las Vegas gets entrance smashed by RV driver who was kicked out, police say

A custodial worker was critically injured Friday when a driver crashed a motorhome into the entrance of a Las Vegas-area casino after having been kicked out.

Police said Jennifer Stitt, 50, was booked into the Las Vegas city jail on an attempted murder charge in connection with the incident at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in North Las Vegas early Friday morning, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

Authorities said Stitt became angry after being accused of trespassing on the property, but further details were not available.

Photos of the aftermath showed the Winnebago wedged in the front entrance, with broken glass and twisted metal from the door frame all around it.

“You’re hitting me!,” the 66-year-old casino worker shouted, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt told USA Today.

“And she continued to accelerate at him, actually running him over,” Leavitt said. “She knew fully well what she was doing.”

The injured employee was expected to survive, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.