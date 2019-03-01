Driver, 20, is arrested after striking officer during wild NYC police chase, reports say

The 20-year-old driver accused of striking an officer, trying to ram a patrol car and leading police on a wild chase throughout New York City on Thursday night was taken into custody early Friday, officials said.

Hours after his arrest, charges against the suspect had still not been filed, the New York Daily News reported. Sources told the newspaper the person who authorities believe was behind the wheel of the BMW was taken into custody after last being seen fleeing the vehicle and running into a public housing complex.

The chase began around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the NYPD tried to pull over the BMW for a tinted windows violation. But instead of listening to the officers, the suspect tore off from the scene at 96th street, trying to slam into a cop car in the process, police said.

He then headed down the FDR Drive – one of the busiest parkways in New York City – but officers caught up to him again in lower Manhattan.

Police told the New York Daily News that, at one point, the driver, for a second time, drove his BMW directly at a group of officers, The cops responded by opening fire and shooting out the BMW's windows.

One officer suffered lacerations to his arms and legs after being hit by the vehicle but was released from a hospital hours later after undergoing treatment.

The identity of the suspect, who eventually abandoned the vehicle and tried to complete the escape attempt on foot, has not yet been released.