Drive-by shooting in Atlanta neighborhood leaves 2 dead, 5 injured, police say

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a drive-by shooting in an Atlanta-area neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Edgewood neighborhood in northeast Atlanta around 5:45 p.m. after shots were fired into a crowd of people, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

PROFESSIONAL HITMAN ARRESTED IN FOUR PHILADELPHIA FATAL SHOOTINGS: POLICE

Five victims were found at the scene and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, police said, according to the station. Two other victims were driven to the hospital before police arrived.

Two of the victims died from their injuries while the five others are in stable condition, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a police spokesman.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police released a photo of a dark-colored pickup truck believed to be involved in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.