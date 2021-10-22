Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dress code at NYC’s latest attraction Summit spares ‘upskirting’ blushes

NYC's newest attraction officially opened Thursday

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
Women in skirts, beware! Exhibitionists, rejoice!

Manhattan’s newest attraction, Summit, a sky-high observation deck with mirrored floors, has been forced to introduce a dress code to spare the blushes of visitors wanting to preserve their modesty.

But, since it’s merely a recommendation, people who like having their underwear projected onto reflective surfaces can get a cheap thrill.

The Post stopped by the tourist magnet on its opening day to investigate rumors about the "upskirting" headache caused by the venue’s "immersive art experience" known as "Air."

Quoted in a press release, its creator Kenzo Digital, who works incognito like famed guerilla artist Banksy, said the installation "shares the intoxicating sense of aspiration and inspiration that New York gives … A beacon of possibility that pays tribute to all that New York is, can be, will be."

Members of the public visit the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck on Oct. 21, 2021 in New York City. Summit One, which opened to the general public, will join the Top of the Rock, Empire State Building, One World Observatory and the Edge in Hudson Yards as New York’s latest destination for skyline views of Manhattan. It includes an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building and glass-bottom booths overlooking Madison Avenue.

Members of the public visit the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck on Oct. 21, 2021 in New York City. Summit One, which opened to the general public, will join the Top of the Rock, Empire State Building, One World Observatory and the Edge in Hudson Yards as New York’s latest destination for skyline views of Manhattan. It includes an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building and glass-bottom booths overlooking Madison Avenue. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Still, lofty interpretations aside, the fact remains that the giant mirrors leave little to the imagination when you’re wearing a skirt, dress or kilt.

Luckily, the management of Summit, located atop the 1,400-foot-tall Midtown skyscraper One Vanderbilt, was alerted to the design flaw by focus groups who saw the attraction in advance

It hastily addressed the snafu by putting an advisory on its website suggesting visitors wear pants, shorts or tights. There’s also a note in the small print saying: "Guests who are concerned about any unwanted exposure as a result of the mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner to avoid such exposure."

Most attendees of Summit’s opening afternoon followed the guidelines. The majority of the crowd, who paid between $39 and $73 for tickets, avoided any chance of embarrassment by choosing safe options such as leggings and jeans.

But a handful missed — or defied — the memo.

Young women take photos in the mirrors while visiting Summit One Vanderbilt as it opens to the general public Oct. 21, 2021 in New York City. Summit One Vanderbilt is an immersive experience and observation deck featuring the permanent "Air" installation by Kenzo Digital. It also includes an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building, and glass bottom booths overlooking Madison Avenue. 

Young women take photos in the mirrors while visiting Summit One Vanderbilt as it opens to the general public Oct. 21, 2021 in New York City. Summit One Vanderbilt is an immersive experience and observation deck featuring the permanent "Air" installation by Kenzo Digital. It also includes an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building, and glass bottom booths overlooking Madison Avenue.  (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images))

Gamara Makulch, 66, of Manhattan, who wore an ankle-skimming dress for the experience, was taken by surprise when we politely pointed out the issue.

"It’s OK," said the Russia-born senior, not the slightest bit mortified.

Equally, Eunice Li, 30, visiting the city from LA, admitted she hadn’t read the caution about the dangers of wearing a dress. "It doesn’t really bother me," she told The Post.

Meanwhile, Mexican tourist Daisy Esdrello — who bought tickets for Summit to celebrate her 32nd birthday — deliberately chose to ignore the advice.

"I think a skirt looks much better in photos," she insisted. Her husband, Luis, agreed as he snapped dozens of pictures of Esdrello posing in front of the windows.

Others came prepared. Hailey, 33, of Washington Heights, who asked for only her first name to be published, proudly stepped out in a long, flowing summer dress.

"I’m wearing shorts underneath," she said. "It wasn’t worth the risk."

But there’s good news for those who don’t have her foresight. Summit provides a free pair of stretchy black shorts to anybody who requests one.

Such a generous offer will no doubt be scorned by show-offs who want to flash their unmentionables. And how long before Summit becomes a paradise for voyeurs?

