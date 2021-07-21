Dramatic video shows Florida police, Good Samaritan rescuing woman from submerged car

Police in Florida have released dramatic bodycam video showing the moments two officers and a good Samaritan worked together to rescue an unconscious woman from a partially-submerged car.

The harrowing scenes unfolded in Melbourne early Tuesday after the vehicle plunged into the waters near the Eau Gallie Causeway, leaving its driver’s side completely underwater, police say.

"Can you get this glass bro? I don’t care if it cuts me, she is going to die, break the glass, break the glass!" the good Samaritan – who made his way inside the car – is heard telling an officer in the video.

The officer then puts on gloves and peels away broken glass from the driver’s side of the car, prompting a scream from the man who is trying to hold the woman’s head above water.

"You good?" the officer asks. "You can drag her out, keep her head above."

Another Melbourne officer then helps the two carry the woman up to flat ground along the shoreline.

"She needs CPR immediately," the good Samaritan says as he is gasping for breath, while police are heard calling for someone to bring over an automated external defibrillator.

The video then shows an officer administering CPR on the woman.

"The driver had no pulse, and was not breathing," the Melbourne Police Department said in a statement, adding that Officers Peter Dolci and Luke Dummer began CPR "until Fire Rescue arrived and took over life saving measures."

The woman is now reported to be in stable condition and breathing on her own.

But police are still investigating how the car ended up in the water, according to FOX35 Orlando.

"He did a great job. He kept his cool," Dolci told the station when asked about the good Samaritan’s rescue efforts.