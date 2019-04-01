Drama student at Connecticut college stabs 2 acting out 'The Butterfly Effect': police

Two Connecticut college students were reportedly knifed by a third while acting out a stabbing scene from supernatural thriller “The Butterfly Effect” for a class project.

Drama student Jake Wascher, 21, allegedly stabbed the victims in the chest and back as they were rehearsing the movie scene at the University of Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

“The suspect was ‘acting out’ a scene from a movie in which a person [or persons] gets stabbed, at which point he began to stab both victims before fleeing on foot,” Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said, the Hartford Courant reported Monday.

One victim, 19, was critically wounded after being stabbed twice; the other, 21, was seriously wounded after being stabbed multiple times, the paper reported.

MISSOURI WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER CLAIMING SHE SHOT BOYFRIEND REENACTING MOVIE SCENE, COPS SAY

The reenactment took place in a campus apartment where the 21-year-old victim lived.

Two hours after the stabbing, a cop spotted Wascher in the woods, according to the Courant. He was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after surrendering.

The campus was on lockdown while police searched for Wascher, who is from San Diego.

CHRISTMAS DAY RE-ENACTMENT OF GEORGE WASHINGTON CROSSING DELAWARE RIVER NIXED FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

University officials issued a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the incident, WPVI-TV reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Butterfly Effect" starred Aaron Kutcher as a college psychology student whose life, according to The New York Times, has been marked by a series of blackouts surrounding traumatic events.

It was widely panned.