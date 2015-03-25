Dozens respond to California woman seeking to rent family for the holidays

A California woman who comes from a broken home posted a Craigslist ad seeking a family to rent for $8 dollars an hour to, at least for a few days during the holiday season, make her feel like "the light of her life," News10.net reported.

Jackie Turner, 26, a student at William Jessup University, which is outside Sacramento, told the station that she suffered years of abuse during her childhood and spent years living on the streets.

She admits to making a mess of her life at a time and was eventually arrested for grand theft and spent a year in jail, the report said. She then attended a camp for troubled young adults and since then, has turned her life around. She is a presidential scholar at her college and carries a 4.0 GPA, the report said.

The Craigslist ad was titled: "I want to rent a mom and dad." These two should be willing to talk with her and even cry with her but "no strings beyond that."

"I've never felt the touch of my mom hugging me and holding me. I don't know what it's like to look in my dad’s eyes and feel love instead of hatred," she says.

She said dozens have responded to her ad, including many with similar backgrounds. She hopes to assemble a small group for those who responded to her ad, the report said.

