Dozens of students at San Diego high school suspended for hip-shaking 'twerking' dance video

Dozens of students at a San Diego high school have been suspended for making a suggestive "twerking" dance video.

U-T San Diego (http://bit.ly/11YKwvH ) reports the students from Scripps Ranch High School might not be able to attend prom or walk during commencement ceremonies.

School board member Kevin Beiser says he was told that 31 students were suspended. Other reports say 33 students were suspended this week, including the student who shot the video.

The video was shot and edited on school property. It shows students doing the hip-shaking moves of twerking.

Seventeen-year-old Lyston McNear says he was suspended for coming up with the original idea for the video. He says it took months to create and nobody seemed offended.

___

Information from: U-T San Diego, http://www.utsandiego.com