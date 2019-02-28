Double amputee shoots doctor, ER staff member at Florida VA medical center

A doctor at Florida VA Medical Center was shot in the neck Wednesday night after a double amputee in a scooter opened fire, injuring him and another emergency room employee, officials said.

Larry Ray Bon, 59, was charged with forcibly assaulting and inflicting bodily injury on a federal employee who was engaged in officials duties; officials say he opened fire in the emergency room of the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach at 6:30 p.m., according to an affidavit from the FBI.

TWO GROUPS FIGHTING OVER DISPLAY OF BIBLE AT VETERANS HOSPITAL

The doctor, who has not been identified, was seated at the doctors’ station when a technician ran in and alerted the staff that a patient had a gun. The doctor and another hospital member heard at least three gunshots before the suspect entered the room.

According to court documents, Bon, who is a double amputee, appeared on a scooter and was reportedly “screaming about cigarettes.

In an attempt to distract the armed suspect, the doctor advised that there were cigarettes behind him. He then charged at the suspect and tried to disarm him.

SULLY, GEORGE H.W. BUSH’S SERVICE DOG, JOINS PROGRAM AT WALTER REED

Bon fired three more shots and one of the bullets entered the doctor's neck and exited near the base of his skull, the affidavit claimed.

The doctor was able to gain control of the weapon and hospital staff restrained Bon using a chair until law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

A second employee was injured in the struggle, suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The VA issued a statement to Fox News that the injured doctor had been released from the hospital and “is doing well.”

“The West Palm Beach VA medical center continuously conducts safety training and exercises to help ensure appropriate responses to active threat situations, and that training was put to great use yesterday.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court documents show that Bon arrived at the hospital early Wednesday to visit his primary physician but was transferred to the emergency room to receive mental health treatments.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.