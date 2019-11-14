Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Doorbell camera footage of woman screaming prompts LAPD to reopen investigation

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Police in Los Angeles reopened an investigation into a possible kidnapping Wednesday night after doorbell camera footage surfaced of a woman screaming for help.

Los Angeles Police Department officers searched the Leimert Park neighborhood for clues Wednesday, one day after investigators found no evidence of a reported possible kidnapping, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said, according to KTLA.

The alleged kidnapping was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday, about the same time the footage of the woman pleading, “somebody help me, please!” seemingly from a car that speeding down the street was recorded, KTLA reported.

The owners of the doorbell camera can be seen coming outside as they hear the screams, which are audible for more than 30 seconds.