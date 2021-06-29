'Doomsday' cult mom Lori Vallow Daybell indicted in ex-husband's shooting death



"Doomsday cult mom" Lori Vallow Daybell, who in May was deemed mentally unfit for trial in the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s ex-wife, has been indicted on a new count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-husband, according to local media.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Daybell in connection with the 2019 death of Charles Vallow in suburban Phoenix, FOX 10 Phoenix reported Tuesday evening.

Investigators had recommended an additional charge in connection with her ex’s death near Phoenix, Ariz., ahead of the May 27 competency hearing. Police had been pushing for charges since at least August 2020.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Cox, who claimed self-defense, died in December of that year.

Vallow had been seeking a divorce from Daybell at the time.

The complex cases against Daybell and her current husband, Chad Daybell, has spanned almost four years and a handful of states, involving her two dead children and a pair of slain ex-spouses and a possible accomplice brother who died before the entire conspiracy came to light.

In 2018, still married to their exes, the two began dating, and within months, the romance took a macabre twist.

Joshua "JJ" and Rylee Ryan Vallow, ages 7 and 17, were reported missing in January 2019.

Chad Daybell has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, weeks before he married Lori Vallow.

The two have maintained their innocence.