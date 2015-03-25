Domestic violence expert takes witness stand in trial of woman charged with ex-lover's murder

A domestic violence expert is testifying in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her former boyfriend in his suburban Phoenix home.

The expert resumes testimony Tuesday after detailing her expertise to jurors on Monday.

A psychologist who diagnosed Arias with post-traumatic stress disorder and amnesia concluded nearly six days of testimony on Monday. The prosecutor questioned his credibility and accused him of forming a relationship with Arias that biased his diagnosis.

Psychologist Richard Samuels denied the accusations. He says he based his diagnosis on 35 years of experience and multiple tests.

Arias faces a possible death sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 killing of Travis Alexander.

Authorities say she planned the attack on her lover. Arias first denied any involvement, then said it was self-defense.