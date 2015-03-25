Dollar rises vs euro on better-than-expected US retail sales

An increase in retail sales last month is pushing the dollar higher against most major currencies.

The Commerce Department says that retail sales rose 0.5 percent in December from November. That's better than the 0.2 percent rise economists expected.

The euro fell to $1.3280 in afternoon trading from $1.3378 late Monday.

The British pound fell to $1.6051 from $1.6082.

The dollar rose to 0.9318 Swiss franc from 0.9217 Swiss franc.

The dollar fell to 88.68 Japanese yen from 89.41 Japanese yen.