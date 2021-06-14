Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

DOJ sought account information of top Trump White House lawyer: report

Apple informed former Trump administration White House counsel Don McGahn that the Justice Department subpoenaed information about an email account of his in 2018, and forbade Apple from letting him know, according to a New York Times report.

McGahn’s wife also received a notice of the same kind, the report said, with one source telling the newspaper that Apple received the subpoena on Feb. 23 and another saying it came from a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The report was light on details about the DOJ’s investigation, noting that it was unknown what federal investigators were looking into, or whether McGahn himself was their primary focus or someone with whom he had been in contact. A Times source told the publication that Apple did not tell McGahn what they had turned over.

The Times report did note that Apple received the McGahn subpoena weeks after another subpoena related to an investigation of leaked information related to the Russia probe. That subpoena, reported by the Times last week, covered information including records belonging to California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both fierce critics of Trump while he was in office. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- Squad member says it's time for one Supreme Court justice to call it quits.

- Testy Pelosi tries to put Omar controversies behind her.

- Trey Gowdy slams the media for abandoning its role as a neutral referee.

- Graham: If you don't like the trajectory of the country, vote in 2022.

CNN panel reacts to Vice President Harris' 'cringeworthy' border answer

CNN Sunday anchor Abby Phillip reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris' infamous interview when she was questioned about her absence at the U.S. southern border despite being appointed by President Biden to manage the growing crisis occurring on the border.

"It's just a little cringeworthy, and I know that her allies in the White House and elsewhere are watching it and just kind of wondering what is going on," Phillip said.

Her comment is in reference to Harris' interview with NBC anchor Lester Holt. Earlier this week, Holt pressed the vice president on the unraveling migrant crisis and pointed out that she has yet to visit the southern border.

"At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border," Harris said. "So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border.

"You haven't been to the border," Holt told her.

"And I haven't been to Europe," Harris chuckled. "I don't understand the point that you're making." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- VP Harris 'advocating for lawlessness,' Border Patrol union president says.

- Biden, at G-7, says US, Russia can work together to help people of ‘Libya’ – meant to say ‘Syria,’ aides say.

- Israel's Netanyahu pledges 'we'll be back' as record 12-year run as prime minister ends.

Ned Beatty, indelible in 'Deliverance,' 'Network' dies at 83

Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972′s "Deliverance" launched him on a long, prolific, and accomplished career, has died. He was 83.

Beatty’s manager, Deborah Miller, said Beatty died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones.

After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast in "Deliverance" as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating party terrorized by backwoods thugs. The scene in which Trippe is brutalized became the most memorable in the movie and established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but whose face they always recognized.

Beatty received only one Oscar nomination, as a supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976′s "Network," but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows.

The actor was born in 1937 in Louisville, Ky., and raised in Lexington, where he joined the Protestant Disciples of Christ Christian Church. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Local Alabama ABC anchor who broke Clinton tarmac story dead at 45.

- Fabens racetrack crash: Car rams into crowd of spectators, 29 injured, 3 critical: report.

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Ex-Amb. Jim Gilmore: Biden-Putin summit – here are the reasons why this meeting shouldn't take place.

- Westminster dog show: Pekingese named Wasabi wins.

- NYC, Chicago see another wave of weekend gun violence.

- NPR writer doubles down, says he's 'proud' of panned piece urging Tom Hanks to be an ‘anti-racist.’

- Soccer players take a knee before game as social justice gesture — and the crowd wasn't having it.

- Bay Area couple accused of running multi-million dollar ‘brothel’ from apartment: report.

- Vaccinated Los Angeles doctor diagnosed with COVID-19, warns about breakthrough cases: report.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- G7 chides China on rights, demands COVID origins investigation.

- Forget going back to the office — people are just quitting instead.

- UK’s Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions.

- Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy.

- Oil holds near multi-year highs amid demand recovery.

- Why that sofa you ordered isn’t showing up soon.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin spoke out against the unequal application of justice he sees between the suspects involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and those involved in Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests on Sunday’s "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"I'm not defending in any way what happened on January 6th in the Capitol building," Levin said, "But I am saying we need a little bit of even-handedness and justice here."

"Do we live in a republic or not? Is there going to be justice, real justice or not?" he continued.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.