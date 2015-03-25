Dog reunited with owner after 9 days under rubble
WASHINGTON, Ill. – A dog and his owner have been reunited after the animal was found under a pile of rubble more than a week after a tornado ripped through a central Illinois city.
Jacob Montgomery of Washington and his dog Dexter were separated when the Nov. 17 tornado damaged Montgomery's third floor apartment.
Montgomery is a member of the Illinois National Guard.
A guard spokesman says a neighbor sent Montgomery a Facebook message nine days later to tell him Dexter had been found under debris where the apartment used to be.
An animal rescuing organization had coaxed the 6-month-old puppy out of the rubble with hot dogs.
A veterinarian found Dexter to be malnourished, but without any major injuries.
Montgomery says as soon as the dog saw him "his tail started going."