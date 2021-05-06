Expand / Collapse search
'Sons of Sam' docuseries chronicles reporter's quest for truth behind NYC's most notorious murder

'The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness' was released Wednesday on Netflix

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A riveting new Netflix docuseries details one reporter’s quest to uncover the truth surrounding the "Sons of Sam" murders, even when no one would listen and despite his beliefs being labeled conspiracies. 

The four-part series released Wednesday chronicles the efforts and obsession of New York-based news reporter Maury Terry with unearthing the truth behind the eight "Son of Sam" deaths, for which David Berkowitz was convicted in 1977. 

"The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness" takes the viewer behind the scenes of the New York Police Department’s investigation into the suspect involved in the series of .44 caliber killings that wrought havoc on the Big Apple from 1976 to 1977. The doc then delves deep into a latter investigation conducted by Terry, who tracked down new leads, potential accomplices and links to a satanic cult. 

"Son of Sam is not over," Terry says in a clip included as part of the series’ trailer. "Son of Sam still exists." 

Even early on in his efforts, Terry began to uncover more about the case, including Berkowitz’s connection to neighbors, including two men who were sons of a man named Sam, who had a dog that Berkowitz claimed to receive instructions from, according to the series. 

He began receiving jail mail from Berkowitz and also made his way to Minot, North Dakota, where he uncovered more about the other potential suspects – both of whom died in manners that appeared suspicious.

"There were eight attacks. Did you do all of them?" Terry asks Berkowitz during a recorded interview included with the convicted killed. 

Berkowitz responds: "I did not pull the trigger at every single one of them."

The docuseries is directed by Joshua Zeman and Terry’s point of view is narrated by Paul Giamatti.

    Police officers escort American accused (and ultimately convicted) serial killer David Berkowitz (left), known as the Son of Sam, into the 84th precinct station, New York, New York, August 10, 1977. (Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)(Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)

    Police escort handcuffed Son of Sam suspect David Berkowitz into Police headquarters in lower Manhattan. (Alan Aaronson/NY Daily News via Getty Images)(Alan Aaronson/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

    David Berkowitz, "Son of Sam" self-portrait from a coin-operated photo booth during his stint in the Army.  (NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)(NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

    *In this May 29, 2009 photo, David Berkowitz responds during an interview at Sullivan Correction Facility in Fallsburg, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Mike Groll)(AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Appearing in the segment, Terry’s ex-wife Georgiana Byrne described how Terry "wanted the truth to come out – but no one would listen."

Berkowitz, who is now 67, was arrested when he was 24 years old at his Yonkers, New York home on Aug. 10, 1977. Records show he is currently serving six 25-to-life sentences at Shawangunk Correctional Facility in upstate New York. 

Speaking to the New York Post, Zeman lauded Terry for doing "unbelievable work when it came to David Berkowitz not acting alone … and fighting against the established narrative and these bogeyman mythologies, like the idea that a demon dog told him to kill."

"We used to say Maury was the last victim – and that’s totally true," Zeman told the Post.

Terry was reportedly 69 when he died in 2015

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

