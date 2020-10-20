Documents show alleged Hunter Biden signature, FBI contacts with computer store owner

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Computer shop docs obtained by Fox News allegedly show Hunter Biden signature for repairs

Documents obtained by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden's signature on paperwork from the Delaware computer repair shop where the former vice president's son reportedly dropped off a laptop that included emails related to his overseas business dealings.

The document allegedly signed by Biden details repair work that was to be performed on three MacBook Pro laptops at “The Mac Shop” in Wilmington, Delaware. Aside from the signature, the paperwork notes Biden’s name in the “bill to” section for a cost of $85. Fox News has not verified that the signature is indeed Biden's.

Biden’s overseas business dealings have been under renewed scrutiny since last week, when the New York Post published emails purportedly exchanged between Biden and associates in China and Ukraine. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- House Republicans urge Barr to appoint special counsel to probe alleged Biden revelations

- Graham considers subpoenas for Twitter, Facebook execs over Hunter Biden emails

- Hunter Biden email story: Computer repair store owner describes handing over laptop to FBI

- Hunter Biden emails, texts reveal wildlife, pained soul

- House Republicans ask FBI if it had Hunter Biden's alleged laptop during Trump's impeachment

- Trump slams Biden over reports Hunter Biden introduced Burisma exec to VP dad: 'Totally corrupt'



Presidential debate commission announces rule change to mute candidates while opponent speaks

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) will mute President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the two-minute response times allotted to their opponents for commenting on topics during Thursday's debate in Nashville.

The commission said in a statement it "had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed-upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

Also included in the debate will be an open discussion forum that won't include the mute option. Thursday’s debate will consist of six 15-minute segments, totaling 90 minutes in all as in the first debate.

Trump's and Biden's initial debate was widely panned as both candidates faced backlash for their behavior. The two candidates skipped the second presidential debate after Trump was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and declined to participate in a virtual format. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Trump campaign sends letter to debate commission asking for more focus on foreign policy

- Sarah Sanders says Trump should ‘hammer home’ these 2 issues at last debate

- Trump to press Biden on Hunter Biden email stories if debate moderator doesn't, adviser says

- Sean Hannity: Biden ‘noticeably missing in action’ should 'alarm every American'

NJ Attorney General is suing Trump administration over affordable housing Tweet

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is suing the Trump administration over claims the president made earlier this year on social media regarding low-income housing and its connection to rises in crime.

Trump tweeted about the issue in July, referencing an Obama-era Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulation he'd rescinded. Secretary Ben Carson announced the change, which returned certain federal powers to the states and eliminated arduous paperwork.



"I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low-income housing built in your neighborhood," the commander-in-chief wrote. "Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!"

Grewal, a Democrat, tweeted about the case on Monday, saying his formal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests had been ignored by the federal government, prompting him to bring the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

"Nothing," he tweeted. "That’s what we got from the Trump Administration when we requested data supporting the President’s claims linking affordable housing to crime. We called them out, and they came up empty. Now we’re suing for answers." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- HUD revokes Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs

- Trump tells voters who live in suburbs they ‘will no longer be bothered’ by low-income housing



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Glenn Greenwald trashes media 'cone of silence' around Hunter Biden email scandal

- Cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh says he can no longer deny he's 'under a death sentence'

- CNN's Jeffrey Toobin reportedly masturbating on Zoom call that led to New Yorker suspension

- 50 Cent says ‘vote for Trump’ in light of Biden's tax plan: 'IM OUT'

- Jeff Bridges reveals Lymphoma diagnosis

- Supreme Court turns away PA GOP effort to block extended period for turning in ballots

- Chiefs outlast Bills, 26-17; Cardinals blowout Cowboys in NFC matchup



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Mnuchin, Pelosi COVID-19 stimulus talks continue as Schumer fails to adjourn Senate until after 2020 election

- Biden election win could decide fate of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

- Biden's economic plan could crush nation's recovery from coronavirus pandemic, conservative economists say



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Mnuchin, Pelosi COVID-19 stimulus talks continue as Schumer fails to adjourn Senate until after 2020 election

- Biden election win could decide fate of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

- Biden's economic plan could crush nation's recovery from coronavirus pandemic, conservative economists say



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson discussed the New York Post’s story last week about Hunter Biden’s emails from his laptop on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday. Carlson said not all of the emails were significant.



“But there’s one very newsworthy series of emails,” he said, “and they stuck out. They showed as vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, tailored American foreign policy – our foreign policy – which Joe Biden does not own, in order to help his son’s business interests.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.