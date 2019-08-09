Missouri Walmart threat suspect ID'd by police, mugshot released



Police in Missouri identified the armed suspect that entered a Springfield Walmart on Thursday as 20-year-old Dmitriy Nickolayvich Andreychenko, who was reportedly stopped at gunpoint by a former firefighter before being taken into custody by police.

Andreychenko was booked into the Greene County Jail at around 9:14 p.m. on an arresting charge of making a terroristic threat in the first degree, according to booking information from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was taken into custody by Springfield police after he allegedly entered a local Walmart at around 4:10 p.m. while armed and dressed in what appeared to be tactical gear.

He reportedly grabbed a shopping cart and began pushing it around while recording himself on a phone, Springfield’s KYTV reported. After being alerted to this, the store manager pulled a fire alarm and shoppers fled.

Police say Andreychenko also attempted to exit the store but was met by an armed off-duty fireman. The unidentified man detained the suspect until officers arrived on the scene and were able to take him into police custody.

Reports said that Andreychenko was armed with a loaded gun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Springfield police Lt. Mike Lucas told KYTV that the suspect’s intent was “to cause chaos.”

"He certainly had the capability and the potential to harm people. And then what has happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff the last seven days, that is on everybody's mind," he added

It wasn't immediately clear if Andreychenko told cops why he was at the store, however, the incident comes five days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, that resulted in 22 deaths.

According to a Facebook page that appeared to be Andreychenko’s, he is originally from Portland, Oregon but lives with his wife in Springfield. He studied EMS/EMT at Ozarks Technical Community College.