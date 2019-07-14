DNA shows remains found at Virginia trash incinerator are those of missing toddler

DNA analysis has confirmed that remains found at a trash incinerator belong to a missing 2-year-old boy, Virginia police said.

Noah Tomlin was reported missing in Hampton last month by his mother. Julia Tomlin, 34, was arrested on child neglect charges as cops searched for Noah and expressed fears he was dead.

The DNA testing established that the boy’s remains were found July 3 at the Hampton NASA Steam Plant, Hampton Police spokesman Reggis Williams said Saturday.

“The Hampton Police Division will continue to collaborate with the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to ensure this case transitions to the prosecution phase successfully,” he said.

Cops said Tomlin told them that the last time she saw Noah was when she put him to bed on June 24 at 1 a.m.

Tomlin was jailed for five months in 2010 after pleading guilty to charges accusing her of severely burning her baby daughter on a hot kitchen stove.