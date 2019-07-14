Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

DNA shows remains found at Virginia trash incinerator are those of missing toddler

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

DNA analysis has confirmed that remains found at a trash incinerator belong to a missing 2-year-old boy, Virginia police said.

Noah Tomlin was reported missing in Hampton last month by his mother. Julia Tomlin, 34, was arrested on child neglect charges as cops searched for Noah and expressed fears he was dead.

VIRGINIA POLICE SAY MISSING BOY, 2, IS DEAD; MOM UNDER ARREST IN DISAPPEARANCE

The DNA testing established that the boy’s remains were found July 3 at the Hampton NASA Steam Plant, Hampton Police spokesman Reggis Williams said Saturday.

Police say remains found July 3 were those of missing two-year-old Noah Tomlin. His mother Julia Tomlin, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with child neglect four days after she reported him missing.  (Hampton Police Department)

Police say remains found July 3 were those of missing two-year-old Noah Tomlin. His mother Julia Tomlin, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with child neglect four days after she reported him missing.  (Hampton Police Department)

“The Hampton Police Division will continue to collaborate with the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to ensure this case transitions to the prosecution phase successfully,” he said.

Cops said Tomlin told them that the last time she saw Noah was when she put him to bed on June 24 at 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tomlin was jailed for five months in 2010 after pleading guilty to charges accusing her of severely burning her baby daughter on a hot kitchen stove.