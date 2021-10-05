Disturbing video shows trio punching, stabbing teen in broad daylight in NYC

Disturbing new video shows the moment a black-clad trio descend on a 19-year-old in the East Village — pulling him to the ground and taking turns punching and stabbing him.

The broad-daylight savagery happened Sunday outside 254 East 3rd Street around 5:45 p.m., said police, as they released video in hopes of nabbing two of the attackers.

The harrowing clip shows one of the assailants tossing a metal scooter at the victim, knocking him to the ground and one of the suspects holding the teen as the other repeatedly slugs him in the face.

A third person then jumps into the fray — knifing the victim several times in the back and shoulder before the three then bolt.

One of the attackers was arrested Monday — a 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age. He was charged with assault, cops said.

The two others remain in the wind, and the NYPD is asking the public to help identify them.

The teen victim, who was not cooperating with cops, according to sources, was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The East Village attack comes amid a troubling surge in gun and knife violence against teens across the Big Apple.

