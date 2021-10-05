Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Disturbing video shows trio punching, stabbing teen in broad daylight in NYC

The broad-daylight savagery happened Sunday outside 254 East 3rd Street around 5:45 p.m., said police

By Tina Moore , Craig McCarthy | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Disturbing new video shows the moment a black-clad trio descend on a 19-year-old in the East Village — pulling him to the ground and taking turns punching and stabbing him.

The broad-daylight savagery happened Sunday outside 254 East 3rd Street around 5:45 p.m., said police, as they released video in hopes of nabbing two of the attackers.

THIS ‘MAN OF STEAL’ LEADS NYC RECORD-SHATTERING SHOPLIFTING SURGE WITH 46 ARRESTS 

The harrowing clip shows one of the assailants tossing a metal scooter at the victim, knocking him to the ground and one of the suspects holding the teen as the other repeatedly slugs him in the face.

Photo of trio of assailants stabbing a victim, photo courtesy of the NYPD's DCPI.

Photo of trio of assailants stabbing a victim, photo courtesy of the NYPD's DCPI. (NYPD DCPI)

A third person then jumps into the fray — knifing the victim several times in the back and shoulder before the three then bolt.

One of the attackers was arrested Monday — a 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age. He was charged with assault, cops said.

The two others remain in the wind, and the NYPD is asking the public to help identify them.

Photo of trio of assailants stabbing a victim, photo courtesy of the NYPD's DCPI.

Photo of trio of assailants stabbing a victim, photo courtesy of the NYPD's DCPI. (NYPD DCPI)

The teen victim, who was not cooperating with cops, according to sources, was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The East Village attack comes amid a troubling surge in gun and knife violence against teens across the Big Apple.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

Your Money