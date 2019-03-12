Fall kills worker, 58, at Disney's Epcot theme park in Orlando, authorities say

A construction worker died after falling at a job site at Disney's Epcot theme park in Orlando on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The man was later identified as George Grimes, 58, local media reported.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man was the only person hurt in the incident after deputies were called around 5:20 p.m., a report said. The worker was pronounced dead by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play involved, Orlando's WFTV-TV reported.

Officials with Walt Disney World did not immediately return the station's requests for comment.

No other details were immediately available, according to the Orlando Sentinel.