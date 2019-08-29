Construction worker at Disneyland dies after being hit by metal panel: report

A construction worker at Disneyland reportedly died Thursday after being struck by a metal plate, according to a report.

Javier Jimenez, 38, was working on an air-conditioning system inside an eight-foot trench in a backstage area outside the Anaheim resort, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The contractor was hit when a piece of equipment being lowered into the trench hit a crossbeam that knocked over the metal plate.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Jimenez’s family, friends and coworkers,” a Disneyland spokeswoman said in a statement, according to The Times.