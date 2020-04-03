Disney to furlough nonessential workers as coronavirus closures continue

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nonessential Disney employees will be furloughed as of April 19 due to coronavirus, the company announced Thursday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices,” a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company told FOX LA. “Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses."

All six of Disney’s theme parks are now closed due to the virus, all Disney Stores in the U.S. have closed and several of the company’s movie releases have been delayed, including the live-action remake of “Mulan.”

So far, the company has continued to pay its employees amid the closures, which mostly started in mid-March.

“With no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The furlough applies to some executive, salaried and non-union hourly employees within the parks, experiences and products division, according to KTLA-TV.

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. closed for only the third time in its history last month, at first announcing it would reopen on April 1 in accordance with the governor’s “Safer-at-home” order, but when Gov. Gavin Newsom extended the order until April 19, the theme park said the closure would be extended “until further notice.”

The spokesperson told FOX LA all impacted workers will remain Disney employees and will continue to get health benefits during the furlough.

They will also be able to use paid time off to compensate for the pay loss and can apply for state unemployment insurance.