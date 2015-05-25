Dismissed Hernandez juror wrote in questionnaire that she hadn't expressed an opinion in case

The juror removed from the Aaron Hernandez murder trial wrote in her questionnaire before being picked that she had not expressed any opinions on the case and had attended two New England Patriots games.

The woman known only as Juror 96 was removed Tuesday after the judge said there was credible evidence that she had discussed details of the case, including her view that it would be difficult to convict without a murder weapon. The judge also said there was evidence she attended more Patriots games than she disclosed.

The court released her jury questionnaire Wednesday.

In it, she wrote that she had learned about the case on TV and recalled some details about it. She said she's been a fan of the Patriots for "10 years or so."