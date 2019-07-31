Digital graduation cap decoration mistaken for explosive

Police in Florida on Monday mistook a digital graduation cap decoration for an explosive device, according to reports.

Can Cevik, a computer engineering student at Florida International University, decorated his graduation cap with an open-source micro-controller board that displayed the message “FIU 2019,” WSVN reported.

Cevik explained on his Instagram page that a micro-controller, powered by a nine-volt battery, is “like a small programmable computer.”

He wrote on Instagram that as he was about to pass through security to attend his college graduation, he was stopped by police “for what they saw on my graduation cap.”

He added that security assumed the worst: His cap and cellphone were temporarily seized as authorities investigated the decoration.

“He tells me to put it on the floor and instantly back away from it,” Cevik told the Miami-area TV station, adding that the officer also ordered him to empty his pockets.

Cevik wrote on Instagram that “all of a sudden,” security was “leading people away from the local vicinity.”

“I thought I’d try something different,” Cevik told the television station. “It wasn’t intended to be harmful in any way — just as a small creative project that I just wanted to show off at graduation.”

Campus police did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment; WSVN reported that officers said the exposed wires and battery had raised concerns.

“While that seems very innocent and looks very innocent, it also has the potential to scare people,” FIU Police Capt. Delrish Moss told the station. “A police officer spotted it and took the necessary precautions.”

The television station reported that the scare did not delay the graduation ceremony.

Cevik said after he had explained the whole situation he was told “not to do this again” and was given a new cap.

He added that his graduation cap and the micro-controller were destroyed.

“Despite not getting $20 worth of electronics back, I appreciate the work put in by the police to ensure everyone was safe as well as their continued work to keep the community safe,” Cevik wrote on Instagram.

After a few minutes, he was able to attend his graduation and “everything was back to normal.”

Cevik also apologized to police in Miami, writing he “didn’t mean to scare/hurt anyone.”