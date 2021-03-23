DHS considers expanding use of 'No Fly List' for monitoring travel of domestic extremists

The Department of Homeland Security is considering expanding the No Fly List as a means of monitoring the travel of suspected domestic extremists and preventing more attacks on American soil, according to media reports.

Conversations about the strategy have involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Politico reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The potential move by the Biden administration could mean that authorities may look closer at how suspected domestic extremists travel, which could including the monitoring of their flights and travel patterns and the searching of their luggage for weapons.

The news outlet also said discussions have been had about putting violent domestic extremists on the No Fly List, which is maintained by the FBI. Officials would be more likely to question them before they clear customs and can search their electronic items such as laptops and cell phones.

"Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal, persistent terrorism-related threat to our homeland today," a DHS spokesperson told Politico in response to a request for comment. "DHS is committed to improving security and is reviewing options for enhancing screening and vetting protocols and travel pattern analyses, consistent with privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties."

The agency did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Officials have warned about far-right and other domestic threats for several years now as law enforcement agencies have uncovered alleged violent plots by such suspected perpetrators.

In January, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., called on the Transportation Security Administration and FBI to use the no-fly list to keep those suspected in participating in the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol from boarding flights.

The news comes amid two mass shootings that occurred within a week of each other. The latest saw 10 people killed in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store, including a police officer. Investigators are still working to determine a motive for that attack.

Last week, eight people were killed when a gunman shot multiple people inside three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Authorities suggested the suspected may have had a sexual addiction and wanted to eliminate his temptation.