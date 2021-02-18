Expand / Collapse search
Detroit
Published

Former Detroit news anchor dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine, husband says; cause of death unclear

Karen Hudson-Samuels worked for more than 4 decades in Detroit

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A former Detroit news anchor died just one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Karen Hudson-Samuels, 68, worked for over four decades in Detroit as an anchor, producer and news director before she died Tuesday.

Hudson-Samuels’ husband found her dead in her home. She had received the COVID-19 vaccine only one day earlier, but no official cause of death has been given.

"We suspect it may have just been a stroke but because of the normal side effects of the vaccine it may have masked that," said Cliff Samuels, her husband. "Hopefully we’ll know soon from the autopsy report."

Hudson-Samuels got her start at WGPR-TV, the country’s first Black-owned and operated television station.

She was an instrumental part in the American Black Journal Roadshow to help preserve WGPR's legacy, according to One Detroit Public TV.

WWJ reporter Vicki Thomas described Hudson-Samuels as a "beautiful person," saying that her passing is a "huge loss" for the community, according to CBS Detroit.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

