Detroit Police searching for suspect believed to have beaten 24-year-old to death following car accident

Detroit police Tuesday were hunting a suspect they believe beat a man to death following a car accident.

Investigators say Lawrence Davis is wanted in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old man – identified by FOX2 as Tyler Wingate -- at a gas station in the city early Monday morning.

Surveillance footage purportedly showing parts of the attack that were obtained by FOX2 features two men walking toward each other before one punches the other, dropping him to the ground.

Police told the Detroit Free Press that Davis, 23, also kicked the victim several times.

“Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for the fatal assault of a 24-year old male victim that took place at a gas station following a vehicle accident,” the department said in a statement. “After the assault, the suspect fled the location on foot with three other males. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The circumstances leading to the accident were not immediately clear.