Detroit Police Department 911 dispatcher dead of coronavirus

A man who worked for the Detroit Police Department’s Emergency 911 system has died from the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The 911 dispatcher, 38, died on Monday, and had no significant medical issues that doctors were aware of, said Dr. Robert Dunne of Wayne State University, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The doctor said the man returned to work March 16 after going on vacation in another state, according to the station. He then called in sick the next day, but a day later returned to work. The following day he called in sick again, and the next Saturday he was admitted to an ICU for suspected bronchitis.

The department reported that 282 officers were quarantined due to the virus, a number that increased from 152 over the weekend. There also have been nine members of the department who tested positive.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said 152 of the quarantined officers were expected to return to work by the end of the week. The department has about 2,200 officers.

After the coronavirus case was confirmed, 911 operators moved to a backup communications center built in the event their central communications center was compromised, Fox 2 reported. The entire area was deep-cleaned to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.

"Had this happened two years ago, this would have been an operational difficulty," Duggan said. "Because we have (other) sources, I doubt any citizens were even aware the transition took place."