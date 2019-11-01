Detroit father reportedly shot dead on Halloween by gunman in clown mask

Police in Detroit are on the hunt Friday for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a father of 10 at a gas station while wearing a clown mask on Halloween night.

The gunman – who has not been identified – was wearing a clown mask with a red nose when he walked into a Citgo station Thursday evening, approached a customer and fired a round into the back of his head, investigators told WJBK.

The shooter and another individual then fled the store. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was described by WJBK as a father of 10 who was waiting in line at the cash register at the time he was shot.

Police now are looking for the suspect in the clown mask who was wearing a gray and black jacket and gray jeans, as well as the other individual, who was in dark clothing.

A witness told WJBK that the shooting may have been a retaliatory attack, claiming the victim robbed someone of $10 the night before.

Fox News' Thairy Lantigua contributed to this report.