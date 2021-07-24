Father saves his infant twin girls from house fire

A Detroit-area father saved his two infant, twin daughters from a house fire last weekend while they were asleep in the basement, according to local reports and a GoFundMe page.

Ray Lucas and his girlfriend, ShiAnn Brown, went to run an errand at a corner gas station on July 17, and when they came back 15 minutes later, their house was on fire, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

"I just knew I had to get my babies out," Lucas told the outlet of his 18-month-old twins, Malaysia and Milan, who were sleeping in the basement at the time of the fire. "That's what went through my mind."

"You really couldn't see your hand in front of your face — I really only found my babies due to my memory, just knowing where they were and knowing how to get to them — just from having that same route," Lucas said.

FORMER DETROIT POLICE CHIEF REACTS TO DC CRIME WAVE: ‘MALFEASANCE’ ‘BROKE’ THE SYSTEM

He was able to rescue the two girls, who were then transported to an ICU. Both girls have since left the hospital, according to Brown's Facebook page.

Malaysia suffered severe burns while Milan endured second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, according to Fox 2.

COUPLE CHARGED IN CALIFORNIA FIRE SPARKED BY GENDER REVEAL

"These last couple days have been crazy but I just wanted to thank everybody for their support, whether it was prayers, money, clothes, anything, I’m truly grateful," Brown wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post. "My babies were discharged from the hospital yesterday & their Dad was also discharged. We are now at a hotel & we’re all just working on recovering."

The family can no longer live in their house that burned and are looking for "any information on housing" or "resources," as well as any other clothing or supplies donations, Brown said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family; so far nearly 300 donors have contributed $11,350 to help the family's recovery.

The GoFundMe description says Lucas "was severely burned while refusing [sic] and saving his twin babies life he sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his face, eyes, neck arms and other parts of his body in additionally [sic] to smoke inhalation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was temporarily blind for three days and they said it was a miracle I could see," Lucas told Fox 2. "I've got burns on my arms, but for the most part, everyone is still here."

Lucas also told the outlet that his family had dealt with a flooding issue a day before the fire and thinks the two incidents may be related.