Detectives speak with girlfriend of missing Connecticut mother’s estranged husband: authorities

Detectives on Thursday met with Michelle Troconis, whose boyfriend is Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of the missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, law enforcement officials say.

Troconis and Fotis Dulos were arrested over the weekend and charged in connection to Jennifer's disappearance.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that Troconis and her lawyer, Andrew Bowman, met with detectives at his Westport office, though they declined to offer specifics of the meeting.

Thursday marked the 13th day since Jeffifer Dulos' disappearance.

The news of the Troconis' meeting came a day after a Connecticut judge ordered Fotis Dulos to stay away from his five children, who are in New York City with their maternal grandmother.

During a brief status conference at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Donna Heller ordered Dulos, who is behind bars on an evidence-tampering charge connected to his wife's disappearance, to have no contact with the kids, who range in age from 8 to 13.

Fotis Dulos has been behind bars at the Bridgeport Correctional Center since Saturday night, unable to post $500,000 bond. Dulos, 51, and Troconis, 44, were arraigned Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Troconis madc her bond.

Troconis and Dulos are expected back in court on Tuesday.

The Duloses have been locked in a contentious divorce and custody battle for the past two years. Four days after she vanished, her estranged husband asked the divorce-case judge to grant him custody of the children.

As the Wednesday status conference played out, police continued to comb a Hartford trash-to-energy dump site with cadaver dogs.

Late Wednesday police executed an emergency search warrant at Fotis Dulos' Jefferson Crossing home, a new focus for authorities.

Jennifer was last seen driving a black Chevy Suburban on May 24 when she dropped her children off at their private school in New Canaan. Her car was found abandoned in a park after she was reported missing by friends, who said she'd missed several appointments.

Arrest warrants released Monday revealed that the blood of the missing mother was found on clothing and other items, including kitchen sponges, dumped in several locations where people matching the description of her estranged husband and his girlfriend were recorded on surveillance video disposing of trash bags.

According to the warrants, blood spatter and evidence of cleanup attempts were found at her New Canaan home.

Jennifer Dulos is the daughter of the late Hilliard Farber, who ran Chase Manhattan Bank's bond trading desk before founding his own brokerage firm in 1975.

Fotis Dulos is a developer who borrowed money from his wife's parents to buy properties, according to a lawsuit filed against him by Jennifer's mother. The lawsuit in Connecticut state court claims he has failed to repay about $1.7 million in loans.

According to court documents filed in the Dulos divorce case, Jennifer feared Fotis would hurt her in retaliation for her pursuit of the divorce, and she noted that he had a gun.

