Detectives announce arrest of person of interest in Florida massage parlor murder

A man identified last week as a person of interest in the murder of a South Florida massage parlor worker has been arrested in connection with her death, authorities said.

Daying Li, 45, was working at the Bing Bing Spa in Oakland Park when she was killed March 21. The person of interest was identified as Jacob Fought, 31, an unemployed Sunrise man on probation for burglary, detectives with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Fought was arrested Tuesday in Lauderhill and charged with murder, the Palm Beach Post reported. He appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held without bail.

“Upon processing evidence collected from the scene by crime scene detectives, investigators obtained a lead,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said in a news release. “That lead led them to the man whose picture they had circulated as a person of interest.”

Li's cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma to her head, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Fought was seen on surveillance video attacking Li after appearing to walk through the spa to make sure she was alone.

The court papers also said that detectives recovered DNA at the scene belonging to Fought and spoke to his stepfather in Sunrise, where he lived.

Sabahat Shah told the detectives he last saw his stepson on March 21, the day after Li’s murder. He told the detectives that on that date, Fought told him he killed someone, “further stating he went to a massage parlor, blacked out and when he woke up she was dead,” according to the affidavit.