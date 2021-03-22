Detective divorcing wife after she was seen in videos at US Capitol riot with other man

A police detective in Pennsylvania has filed for divorce from his wife after she was seen in videos taking part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol with another man — whom she had been communicating with since November about the protest, according to reports.

Michael Heinl, a 30-year member of the Shaler Township Police Department, filed the papers in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas last month after he asked his wife, Jennifer Marie Heinl, not to travel to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 — but she did anyway, Police Chief Sean Frank said, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Jennifer, 55, is now facing several federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the paper said.

The FBI identified her through her association with Kenneth Grayson, who is seen in videos talking to Jennifer inside the Rotunda.

Grayson was arrested in Pennsylvania on Jan. 26 and charged in connection with the insurrection.

A review of his Facebook page revealed communications between the two of them from Nov. 12, 2020, to Jan. 11, 2021, according to the Post-Gazette.

Their discussions were about traveling to D.C. and renting vehicles and hotel rooms, the paper reported.

The chief said Michael — a member of the FBI Pittsburgh office’s Violent Crimes Task Force — informed him after the riots that his wife had been there.

"His wife was a part of that situation," Frank said. "He didn’t condone it. He didn’t ask her to go there. He wasn’t there. He was here working."

He said it was likely that the detective was unaware that his wife had gone inside the building.

"She’s an adult and I don’t think he had any part in her going there," Frank said.

Jennifer told the feds that she traveled alone to the capital on Jan. 5 and came home to Pittsburgh the following day, according to an affidavit cited by the Post-Gazette.

She told the FBI she had stayed in a "Courtyard" hotel, but that it was not the same hotel where Grayson stayed.

She admitted she saw Grayson at the rally but denied entering the Capitol that day.

Her attorney, Marty Dietz, said, "To make it clear, I’ve known Jennie Heinl a long time and she’s not a criminal. She’s deeply embarrassed," WPXI reported.

