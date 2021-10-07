Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida teen missing near Brian Laundrie manhunt

Alert comes nearly month after Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Gabby Petito’s family sits down with Fox News Video

Gabby Petito’s family sits down with Fox News

Gabby Petito’s family speaks out on the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie to Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle.

The North Port, Florida, Police Department on Thursday reported 16-year-old Desirae Malava-Ortiz missing.

The 16-year-old left her residence on Roxbury Circle earlier this week by "unknown means of travel," wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes.

SEARCH FOR MISSING LAUREN CHO OF NJ CONTINUES AS PETITO CASE BRINGS LIGHT TO MISSING PERSONS

Police did not find Malava-Ortiz at her boyfriend's house nor her place of work.

"Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area" of Florida, police said in a statement posted Thursday evening.

Desire Malava-Ortiz (Credit: North Port Police Department)

Desire Malava-Ortiz (Credit: North Port Police Department) (North Port Police Department)

Police also suggested the 16-year-old may be with an 18-year-old named Tyler, who drives a gray, two-door Honda sedan.

GABBY PETITO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES FIRST FUNDRAISER

The alert comes nearly a month after 22-year-old Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11 when she did not return to her. Her remains were later found in Wyoming. Petito's fiance, fugitive Brian Laundrie, returned to their North Port home on Sept. 1 in Petito's van without her after the two embarked on a cross-country road trip over the summer.

North Port police are still trying to track down Laundrie after he, too, was reported missing on Sept. 17, though his family last saw him on Sept. 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz's whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money