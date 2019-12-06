A 5-year-old child in a remote Alaska village carried a toddler half a mile to a neighbor’s house in the bitter cold after he was left home alone, police said Friday.

The young child was frightened after the power went out at the home, so wearing only socks and light clothing, he picked up the baby and carried it through temperatures that dipped 31 degrees below zero in the village of Venetie, Alaska, according to state troopers.

Both children suffered cold-weather injuries, according to an Alaska Department of Safety release.

Julie Peter, 37, left the 5-year-old and 18-month-old home alone and has been arrested on suspicion of endangering a minor. Her relationship to the children is not yet known.

Once the children reached another home, its residence called authorities and troopers arrived Tuesday to check on the children in the village of 175 people.

Like other interior Alaska communities during winter, Venetie -- located 155 miles north of Fairbanks -- regularly reaches 40 degrees below zero or lower.

The Troopers chartered an airplane to reach the village. It’s unclear how long the children were on their own; all authorities could say is that the child left because he was scared when the home lost power, troopers said.

